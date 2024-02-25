Special RTC Buses Today for Group 1 Exams in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate special buses for candidates taking their APPSC Group 1 exams on Sunday at 105 colleges across Visakhapatnam.

On route RTC Complex Anandapuram via Pendurthi Complex, buses will start at 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. from RTC Complex Anandapuram. On route RTC Complex to Pendurthi via RTC Complex Anandapuram, buses will start at 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. from RTC Complex Anandapuram. On route RTC Complex to Andhra University, China Waltair, buses will start at 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. from RTC Complex. RTC supervisors will be stationed at crucial junctions and bus stops to guide candidates. Additionally, there will be a Mee Seva counter at Dwaraka bus station complex to provide real-time bus information and address any queries from exam-goers. RTC authorities have advised candidates to plan their journey in advance. They can visit APSRTC website or mobile app for detailed bus schedules and routes.