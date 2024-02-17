Special Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Trains to Clear Extra Rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, special trains are being operated between Kanyakumari and Dibrugarh.



According to a press release, train No. 06103 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Superfast Special Express left Kanyakumari on Friday at 5:25 p.m. It will reach Visakhapatnam on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. and depart at 12:05 p.m. It will reach Dibrugarh at 8:50 p.m. on Monday.



In return direction, train No. 06104 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Superfast Special Express will leave Dibrugarh Wednesday at 7:55 a.m. The train will reach Visakhapatnam on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and depart at 3.50 p.m. It will reach Kanyakumari on Saturday at 9:55 p.m.



Stoppages of these trains are at Thiruvanantapuram, Kottayam, Erode, Salem, Katpadi, Renigunta, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhardrak, Kharagpur, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati on both sides.





