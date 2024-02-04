Speaker Sitaram Praises CM's Focus On Core Infrastructure

Visakhapatnam: Applauding the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram highlighted his commitment to strengthening core infrastructure in key sectors like health, education, and irrigation.

During his visit to Tolapi village, Ponduru mandal, Srikakulam district, for the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme on Saturday, the Speaker interacted with villagers to gauge their experience with various social welfare schemes. He later addressed the media, commending the Chief Minister's leadership.

Emphasising the positive impact of government initiatives, Sitaram stated:

The Nadu Nedu programme has revitalized government schools, leading to a rise in student enrollment year after year.

Irrigation facilities have seen significant improvements, revolutionizing the agricultural sector.

Healthcare services have been bolstered, ensuring wider accessibility even in remote villages.

Sitaram further commended the YSRC government's transparent and inclusive implementation of social welfare schemes, disregarding caste, religion, or political affiliations. Local leaders, MPTCs, ZPTCs, and sarpanches were present during the programme.