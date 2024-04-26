Speaker Sitaram Objects to Naidu’s Remarks

Visakhapatnam: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram strongly objected to remarks of Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu during the latter’s election meeting in Amadalavalasa on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at his home in Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Thursday, Sitaram said Chandrababu Naidu has, without considering his status as speaker, called him corrupt and linked him to the sand mafia amassing illegal wealth.

“He (Naidu) made several allegations against me and my community, my birth place and my home constituency; reading a script given by somebody else. I will put him in the peoples’ court on June 4,’’ Sitaram remarked, underlining that the former CM will have to pay a price.

The Speaker said despite being in politics for 40 years, 14 years of it as chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu is now stooping low to pass adverse remarks against the speaker of the legislative assembly. “Naidu destroyed N.T. Rama Rao’s family. Unable to digest the success of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, of late he is creating trouble within Rajasekhara Reddy’s family too,” Sitaram charged.