SP Leader Booked for Claiming Azam Khan Asked Muslims to Skip Eid

Rampur (UP): A Samajwadi Party leader has been booked for allegedly urging Muslims not to celebrate Eid this year as a mark of protest against the US-Israel attack on Iran, claiming that it was an appeal of jailed leader Azam Khan, police said. ASP Anurag Singh said the accused, SP leader Yusuf Malik from Moradabad, met Khan in the Rampur jail on March 14.

Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatima, was also present during the meeting, the officer said on Monday.

Malik later told mediapersons outside the jail that Khan had appealed to Muslims to wear black clothes and refrain from celebrating Eid this year to express grief over the deaths of more than 160 girls in a recent missile strike on a school in Iran, allegedly carried out by the US.

Police said a video of Malik making the statement was circulated on social media, following which a sub-inspector posted at the Ganj police station lodged a complaint against the SP leader.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Malik on Sunday night under sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between groups), 153(2) (waging war against government of any foreign state), and 57 (inciting public or a group of more than 10 to commit an offence) of the BNS.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, the officer said.