SP-Haleem Sold Near King Koti for Rs. 40

Prathyush Nallella
14 March 2024 5:31 PM GMT
SP-Haleem Sold Near King Koti for Rs. 40
Haleem outlets located outside King Koti district hospital in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Dozens of outlets and makeshift vendors outside the King Koti district hospital are selling chicken haleem at `40, while the mutton variety comes for `100. Some are offering a free soft drink along with haleem.

Ismail, owner of an outlet, said that they sell haleem around the year. On how they could sell the haleem at such a low price, he explained that they purchase most ingredients in bulk, while they go in for small and broken cashews and cinnamon, which cost less.

A worker in another outlet, seeking anonymity, said that they use hardened palm oil instead of ghee, and use very less meat and dry fruits.

Meanwhile, medical experts have warned that consuming products soaked in palm oil could increase cholesterol and damage the heart and liver.

Dr. Rajeshwari, a doctor from a private hospital, cautioned “Food products like haleem must be consumed fresh and they should be made using high-quality ingredients. If not, one will suffer short-term health issues like diarrhoea and indigestion. In the long-run, they may have high BP and cholesterol problems.”


