SP Changes Candidate From Khajuraho Seat, Fields Ex MLA Meera Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday replaced its candidate from Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh by fielding former MLA Meera Deepak Yadav.

The party on Saturday had declared to field Manoj Yadav in Khajuraho.

“The candidate was changed in Khajuraho by the party following public demand to field a local candidate”, SP spokesman Yash Bharti said.

Mr Yadav was born in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and settled down in Bhopal.

However, Ms Yadav, although born in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, is married to a local SP leader in Khajuraho and started her political career in Madhya Pradesh with SP.

She was elected to the state Assembly as a SP candidate in 2008.

She is all set to lock horns with state BJP President Vishnu Dutt Sharma in the upcoming polls.

The SP had contested from the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 LS polls. The party has ended up at the fourth place in 2009 and 2014, but improved its position to third in the 2019 general elections.

The BJP has won the seat four times in a row.