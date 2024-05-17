Top
Home » Nation

Southern Air Command institutes enquiry on alleged altercation involving IAF personnel

Nation
PTI
17 May 2024 3:16 PM GMT
Southern Air Command institutes enquiry on alleged altercation involving IAF personnel
x
The Southern Air Command on Friday said it has instituted an enquiry based on media reports about an altercation involving Indian Air Force personnel here two days ago. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Southern Air Command on Friday said it has instituted an enquiry based on media reports about an altercation involving Indian Air Force personnel here two days ago.

"Headquarters Southern Air Command has taken serious cognisance of the incident and the same is being enquired thoroughly to ascertain the facts, in accordance with Indian Air Force policy of zero-tolerance to cases of misdemeanour, especially in public places," a Defence release said here.

It was reported that 18 Air Force personnel who went for dinner at a restaurant here on May 15 allegedly manhandled its staff for asking them to wait when they requested seats for all of them together.

According to media reports, the hotel staff asked them to wait as almost all the seats were occupied.

( Source : PTI )
Southern Air Command Indian Air Force 
India Southern States Kerala Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick