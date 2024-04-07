South Central Railway Gears up for Summer Rush With Special Trains

Visakhapatnam: To cater to the anticipated surge in passengers during the summer months, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of special trains connecting popular destinations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Kacheguda - Tirupati (07653/07654): Offering a convenient travel option between the two major cities, these special trains will run every Thursday and Friday throughout April, extending to the first two days of May. Passengers can expect halts at key stations like Mahbubnagar, Kurnool City, and Kadapa.

Secunderabad - Narsapur (07170/07169): Providing connectivity between Secunderabad and the coastal town of Narsapur, these special trains will operate on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of April. The trains will make stoppages at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, and Bhimavaram, ensuring easy access for passengers along the route.

Secunderabad - Ramanthapuram (07695/07696) Extension: The existing special train service connecting Secunderabad and Ramanthapuram will see an extended run. Passengers can now avail this train service from April 10 all the way up to April 26.