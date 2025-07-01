South Calcutta Law College Sacks TMC Leader Over Gangrape Case

KOLKATA: South Calcutta Law College authorities have sacked Trinamul Congress leader Monojit Mishra from his temporary job and expelled two students, a week after they gangraped a 24-year-old student there.

The decision was taken at the college governing body meeting on Tuesday. Later governing body president and Budge Budge TMC MLA Ashok Deb and college principal Nayana Chattopadhyay announced the step.

They also informed that Monojit, who is a former student and TMC Chhatra Parishad head at the college and worked as a contractual staff since 2024 there, would have to return his monthly remunerations he earned from the job.

The college authorities further said that they would ensure the two expelled students, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, also close aides of Monojit and co-accused in the case, would not get a chance of admission in other institutions.

The college authorities have decided to bear the medical expenses of the victim if her family wants. They are also going to issue a show cause notice to the private security agency, which was hired for the job, for lapses.

This comes after Pinaki Banerjee, the security guard of the agency, was arrested for shutting the main gate on the orders of the accused and not informing the college authorities and police about the crime that happened in his room.

According to the governing body, female security guards, along with their male counterparts, will be posted at the college from now while the academic sessions will be held from 7 am to 2 pm.

During the day, the four arrested accused were produced at the Alipore Court with the end of their police remand. Among them, the security guard's police custody was extended till July 4 while others were sent to police remand till July 8.

Meanwhile, Kamarhati TMC MLA Madan Mitra has apologised to his party responding to its show cause notice for questioning the victim's intention to visit the college alone on the fateful day. He sent his letter of apology to TMC state president Subrata Bakshi.

On the other hand, the students' forum of another law college in the city, taking cue from the gangrape incident, has banned the entry of its alumni for five years after their pass-out. The institute is Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee graduated from.

In a notice, the TMC-backed students’ union stated that the alumni cannot be invited also except on some occasions.