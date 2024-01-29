Sound And Light Show To Be Unveiled In OU By Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy will unveil a sound and light show at the Arts College on the Osmania University campus on Monday, showcasing the history of the university since 1917. It will be held free of cost.

Research was done by the archaeological department and the voiceover is by film actor Sai Kumar. The show was enabled with Kishan Reddy seeking the help of Central agencies as Union tourism minister.

The inaugural will be attended by tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Secunderabad MLA Padma Rao among others.