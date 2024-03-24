SOT Busts Diesel Smuggling Racket, Arrests Two

Hyderabad: Action on a tip-off, Cyberabad special operations team (SOT) in Shamshabad busted a diesel smuggling operation at Gachibowli after intercepting a tanker transferring diesel from a larger tanker to smaller ones and diverting it towards Hyderabad at lower rates.

It was found that the diesel was being smuggled from Chincholi in Karnataka, where diesel is priced at Rs.85.75 per litre, while in Hyderabad, it is Rs.97.75.

Further investigation revealed that local brokers were selling diesel to various industries and vehicle owners without proper documentation, charging rates ranging from Rs.92 to Rs.94 per litre. SOT members seized four tankers involved in the operation, along with two diesel motors, three green pipes, and four petrol bank receipts from Chincholi.

Two suspects have been arrested by the police, while three are absconding. Those arrested include Saddam from Chincholi and Mirza Ismail Baig from Jogipet. The three suspects, including the owner, who are absconding, include Shankar, Radhakrishna, and Sayyad Gaus.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said police officials.