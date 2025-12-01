Sonia to Resolve Conflict in Karnataka Congress

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is set to intervene and resolve the ongoing leadership crisis in Karnataka. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has briefed Mrs Gandhi on the developments in the state, and insiders say the top leadership of Karnataka may be summoned to Delhi in the coming days.

The move comes amid an uneasy truce between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Although both leaders have publicly stated that they will abide by the high command’s decision, the internal discord within the Congress is far from resolved. The two leaders held a breakfast meeting on Saturday and struck a conciliatory tone, but tensions reportedly remain.

Responding to questions about his visit to Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said, “Because of this weather in Bengaluru, everyone would like to come to Bengaluru. It is just like Shimla. This city has beautiful weather and culture. That is why all of them are coming to Bengaluru. There is only one bus, and we are all together in it. For Congressmen, going to Delhi is like going to a temple. It is quite natural. Whenever we need to, we go there.”

The arrangement reportedly worked out between Shivakumar and the party high command includes projecting him as the Congress face for the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, while allowing him to retain the post of state unit chief. Insiders also claim that Shivakumar has been pressing for the inclusion of his supporters in the Cabinet and various state corporations.

Sources indicate that the high command is displeased with the recent public outbursts by party leaders in Karnataka. State in-charge Randeep Surjewala has reportedly instructed senior leaders to ensure strict adherence to party discipline.