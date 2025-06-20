 Top
Sonia Gandhi Discharged from Hospital

DC Correspondent
20 Jun 2025 12:37 AM IST

She was admitted to the hospital’s gastroenterology department last Sunday

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the hospital, Gandhi’s condition is now stable.(Image credit:X)

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Thursday, four days after being admitted for a stomach-related issue, the hospital said.

The 78-year-old leader had been under medical care since June 15 for an abdominal infection. According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the hospital, Gandhi’s condition is now stable.

“She has been discharged and will continue to receive treatment on an outpatient basis,” he said. Senior doctors involved in her care, including Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, said she responded well to the treatment. “She was admitted for an abdominal infection, which has been managed with medications.

Her condition has improved, and she will be closely monitored as an outpatient,” the doctors stated in a release.She was admitted to the hospital’s gastroenterology department last Sunday

