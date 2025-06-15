 Top
Home » Nation

Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi

Nation
DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 11:19 PM IST

The doctors examined Sonia Gandhi's health condition and informed that she was in stable condition

Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi
x
Sonia Gandhi. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital due to stomach-related issues, the premier hospital confirmed.

The Rajya Sabha MP has been kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department, it said.Earlier, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on June 7.

The CPP chairperson was brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues, according to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.The doctors examined her health condition and informed that she was in stable condition.

( Source : ANI )
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised sonia gandhi 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X