Son-in-law Appeals Against Voting for Ambati Rambabu

Vijayawada: A video clip of AP minister Ambati Rambabu’s second son-in-law Dr. K. Gautham against his father-in-law has gone viral.



In the video, Dr. Gautham, who is working as a doctor in a private hospital in Hyderabad, has asked people not to vote for Rambabu, who is contesting from the Sattenapalli assembly constituency.Minister Rambabu said opposition parties have influenced his son-in-law into making such a statement to damage his image during the election time.He clarified that his daughter Dr. Ambati Manogna had married Dr. Kondabolu Gautham and they had been blessed with two children. He said subsequently Dr. Gautham filed a divorce petition in Kukatpalli court of Hyderabad and the matter is in the court.The minister specifically accused Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan of instigating Dr. Gautham. He maintained that such a negative campaign will not deter him from continuing his electoral battle.