Some Create Hurdles, We Weed Them Out: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday reiterated that his government will continue the 200-unit free power scheme for white ration card holders, “even though some people are trying to create hurdles” in the implementation of welfare schemes for the poor.

The Chief Minister’s observation comes in the wake of ERC chairman Thannir Sriranga Rao’s letter asking the state government to deposit the cost of the free power offered under the scheme.

Taking a serious note of the objections raised by the Telangana Electricity Regulation Commission (ERC) over the free power scheme, Revanth Reddy questioned why the ERC had not raised an objection when the BRS government had implemented a free power scheme to farmers.

Speaking at the `Meet the Media’ programme organised by Telangana State Union of Working Journalists at Basheerbagh on Sunday in connection with ‘100 Days in Office’, the Chief Minister referred the name of ERC chairman `Thannir’ twice and said that he can understand the intentions of such elements in creating troubles for the government.

“A few agents of the old (BRS) government are still playing mischief to foment trouble for the government. But all these elements will be weeded out,” Revanth Reddy warned.

He said the state government is keenly watching the intentional power cuts in the summer days and creating artificial water shortage in some areas by some elements working in the administration to create a bad name for the government. “People can check the power consumption in this same period last year and this year and there is no shortage of power,” he said.

On the issue of alleged land conversions carried out and other corrupt deals involved in Dharani portal, the Chief Minister said that his government will conduct a comprehensive forensic audit to bring out all such illegal land conversion acts carried out during the earlier BRS government.

Replying to the government priority to take up the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Revanth Reddy said his government wanted to go as per the format set out by the Central Water Commission to get more assistance from the Centre. “The state can get as much as 60 per cent of the project cost, involving around Rs.18,000 crore as central assistance,” he said.

Asked whether the state government will ask the contractors to take up the repair of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Revanth Reddy said the state government will purely act on the basis of the technical report to be presented by the National Dam Safety Authority which is studying the project. “The conduct of repairs and maintenance of the project will be done purely based on the study of the NDSA. The action against the people involved in corruption in the KLIS project will be carried out as per the report of the judicial commission which is already probing the issue,” the Chief Minister explained.

Pointing out the priorities of the government, Revanth Reddy said that his government is focusing on curtailing the wasteful expenditure, since the state government is paying Rs.30,000 crore annually for salaries and debt repayment and left with meagre resources to carry out the developmental works. “The debt repayment of the state when the BRS took over 10 years ago was just Rs.6,000 crore per annum and this has increased to about Rs.70,000 crore per annum on December 3, 2024, when the Congress government was formed. Another Rs 60,000 crore was going towards the payment of salaries and pensions. The state government is spending Rs.11,400 monthly for debt repayment and payment of salaries and pensions,” Revanth Reddy pointed out.

He also informed that the state government has managed to increase the monthly income through GST by checking the tax evaders and setting a target to raise an additional Rs 12,000 crore. The state had already taken action to raise excise income by acting against Tonique liquor outlets.

Revanth Reddy said that his government had released a White Paper on the state economy. “The state is having an outstanding debt of Rs 7 lakh crore excluding Rs 1 lakh crore bills to be cleared by the state government for different works to the contractors. The civil supplies department also owes another Rs 80,000 crore and all these things amount to around Rs 9 lakh crore now as against Rs 75,000 crore when the state was carved out,” Revanth Reddy explained.

Replying to a question on the welfare of Telugu people working in several Middle Eastern countries, the Chief Minister said his government wants to establish a Welfare Board to take care of all Telugu people working in all other countries including those countries.