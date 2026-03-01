Soldier, Two Relatives Held In Bhubaneswar Youtuber’s Murder

BHUBANESWAR: A serving soldier and his two relatives were on Sunday arrested for the alleged murder of a 32-year-old YouTuber in Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

The accused — a jawan posted with the 120 Battalion and his two nephews — were taken into custody for the killing of Rahul Maharana, a resident of Jagannath Nagar. The incident occurred late Saturday night at a school ground in GGP Colony under the Rasulgarh area.

According to police sources, the accused were allegedly consuming alcohol and creating a disturbance at the ground around 10 pm when Rahul and a friend objected. A heated exchange followed, which quickly escalated into a physical assault.

During the scuffle, the soldier allegedly attacked Rahul with a sharp weapon, inflicting a fatal chest injury. Locals rushed the critically injured man to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rahul also ran an oxygen cylinder supply business in the Palasuni area, apart from managing his YouTube channel.

Police formed three special teams to track down the accused, who hail from Narasinghpur area in Cuttack district. All three were arrested within hours of the incident.

A senior police officer said further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and determine whether more individuals were involved.

Rahul’s wife, Trishna, demanded strict action against the accused.

“I want justice for my husband. He was a helpful person and had no enmity with anyone. Those responsible must be punished,” she told reporters.

The accused were produced before a local court here and later sent to jail.