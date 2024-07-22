Top
Software Engineer Turns Weekend Auto Driver To Beat Loneliness

DC Web Desk
22 July 2024 7:06 AM GMT
Engineer Tackles Loneliness By Driving Auto-Rickshaw on Weekends (Image Source: X)

Hyderabad: In a surprising incident in Bengaluru, a software engineer was driving an Auto-Rickshaw on weekends to combat loneliness.

An X user, Venkatesh Gupta, a techie, shared a picture of a person wearing a Microsoft hoodie while driving an Auto-Rickshaw. Under the picture he wrote, "Met a 35 year old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Kormangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends."

Social media users gave mixed reactions to this tweet as it was posted.

A user, namely, Ankit Shrivastava wrote, "That’s just plain sad. (If true)."
"As the tech industry grows, so does the phenomenon of loneliness among professionals," another user wrote. "A hidden truth: sometimes, the most advanced technology can’t replace human interaction," he added.
Another user shared a screenshot of a man riding a bike and wrote, "
This is my Rapido guy today. He works with an IT firm and he does Rapido on his way to work and back."
"Are you sure he actually works there and not just wearing donated merchandise?" an X user wrote.
"This post is because the guy was wearing a Microsoft hoodie and not because he was an actual engineer," another person said.
A person wrote, "If it’s true, it’s really cool! It’s absolutely fine to be riding autos/ driving taxis."
"I’ve met really good folks abroad who run good businesses yet drive Uber whenever free. The reason being, they simply like driving, meeting new people & they do not do it for the money," he added.
Another user commented, "Have been working remotely from home for years now, and honestly the though of being an Uber driver over the weekend has crossed my mind. So I am not the only one who thinks this way."
