Software Engineer Turns Weekend Auto Driver To Beat Loneliness

That’s just plain sad. (If true). — Ankit Shrivastava (@ankky87) July 22, 2024

"As the tech industry grows, so does the phenomenon of loneliness among professionals," another user wrote. "A hidden truth: sometimes, the most advanced technology can’t replace human interaction," he added.

Another user shared a screenshot of a man riding a bike and wrote, "

This is my Rapido guy today. He works with an IT firm and he does Rapido on his way to work and back."

"Are you sure he actually works there and not just wearing donated merchandise?" an X user wrote.

