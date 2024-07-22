Software Engineer Turns Weekend Auto Driver To Beat Loneliness
Hyderabad: In a surprising incident in Bengaluru, a software engineer was driving an Auto-Rickshaw on weekends to combat loneliness.
Met a 35 year old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Kormangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends pic.twitter.com/yesKDM9v2j— Venkatesh Gupta (@venkyHQ) July 21, 2024
Social media users gave mixed reactions to this tweet as it was posted.A user, namely, Ankit Shrivastava wrote, "That’s just plain sad. (If true)."
That’s just plain sad. (If true).— Ankit Shrivastava (@ankky87) July 22, 2024
As the tech industry grows, so does the phenomenon of loneliness among professionals.— Amit Misra (@amit6060) July 22, 2024
A hidden truth: sometimes, the most advanced technology can’t replace human interaction.
This is my Rapido guy today. He works with an IT firm and he does Rapido on his way to work and back."
"This post is because the guy was wearing a Microsoft hoodie and not because he was an actual engineer," another person said.
are you sure he actually works there and not just wearing donated merchandise?— Pranjal Singh Rathore (@I_Psr26) July 21, 2024
A person wrote, "If it’s true, it’s really cool! It’s absolutely fine to be riding autos/ driving taxis."
This is post is because the guy was wearing a microsoft hoodie and not because he was an actual engineer— Arpit Adlakha (@arpit20adlakha) July 22, 2024
"I’ve met really good folks abroad who run good businesses yet drive Uber whenever free. The reason being, they simply like driving, meeting new people & they do not do it for the money," he added.
Another user commented, "Have been working remotely from home for years now, and honestly the though of being an Uber driver over the weekend has crossed my mind. So I am not the only one who thinks this way."
