Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide at her flat in Happy Homes Fortune Apartment in Attapur early on Sunday, Attapur police said. She was cheated by her boyfriend, Attapur inspector Puli Yadagiri said.

The victim, Adithi Bharadwaj, 35, from Gujarat had been in a relationship with a boy for the past few years but he had cheated her. She became withdrawn after this, not interacting with her hostel mates or even joining them for lunch.

On Sunday, the hostel mates found the door locked, broke it open and found her body.

“We are working to gather technical evidence to arrest the accused, and investigation is in progress,” the inspector said. The body has been sent to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.