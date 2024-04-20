Social Media Playing Key Role in Vizianagaram District Election Campaigning

Visakhapatnam: Election campaigns in Vizianagaram used to be limited to SMS in previous elections. However, during the current polls, all political parties are using modern technology to reach out to people in the district.



Social media is particularly useful in forest and tribal areas, which cover 17.8 per cent of Vizianagaram district’s geographical area.

Here, candidates are relying on advanced social media campaigns. They inform people about the day, time, street, area and village a candidate is going to campaign in.

Within moments of the campaign, photos and videos of the campaigning leaders are getting posted online. For the purpose, candidates of all parties are hiring minimum four or five people to manage their social media accounts and convey their daily activities to the electorate at large.

There are nine constituencies in the combined Vizianagaram district. Eighteen candidates of ruling YSRC and opposition NDA alliance are contesting from the assembly constituencies, while two are in fray from the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat. More candidates may join the race before the last day of filing nominations.

All the candidates, whether of the alliance or ruling party, are paying significant attention to social media for promoting their campaigns. They are sharing every little detail with the public.

In turn, many people are forwarding the campaigning clips to their groups or known people.

Significantly, there have also been occasions when campaigns by candidates have been broadcast live.

Voters in the district are carefully evaluating the social media content and development or otherwise they have seen in their own constituencies. Those who previously held power but remained mere figureheads are not being entertained by the people.