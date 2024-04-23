Social media fame Barelakka files nomination for Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency

Hyderabad: Barelakka alias K Sirisha, who drew the attention of people across social media platforms during the Assembly elections in November 2023, for contesting polls, has once again came to limelight for filing nomination papers for Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency on Tuesday.



She is contesting as an independent candidate from Nagarkurnool. She unsuccessfully contested from Kollapur Assembly constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections. Sirisha, who gained fame as Barelakka on Youtube, secured 5,754 votes in Assembly elections.

Sirisha became popular on Youtube for highlighting the unemployed situation in Telangana and failure of the then BRS government to ensure proper jobs to the youth. She claimed that she had to wash buffaloes in spite of completing her graduation.