Social Bodies Ask Voters Not to Skip Elections

Hyderabad: With poll day just five days away, several organisations are encouraging people to participate in the Lok Sabha elections by underscoring the significance of voting in a democratic society.

With the election day — May 13 — falling on a Monday, there are concerns about people opting for a longer weekend as the polling day is preceded by a Sunday and a second Saturday.

The members of the Telangana Pravasi Samaj, a welfare organisation, who gathered in Secunderabad, pledged to ensure maximum voter turnout.

Dr Ajai Kumar Agarwal, founder trustee of the samaj and national president of the International Chambers of Public Relations, urged the members and their families to use their voting rights properly.

Another event, hosted at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology, featured engaging performances, including a music act by X Gang, poignant poem recitations, and a thought-provoking drama presented by the college drama club, Spotlight.

A town hall session facilitated discussions among students about the significance of democracy.

Arun Daniel Yellamaty, a director of Youngistaan, an organisation focused on youth empowerment, said young people play a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future and must actively participate in the elections.

In Malkajgiri, the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations organised a walkathon from Malkajgiri Chowrasta to Safilguda Mini Tank Bund, culminating in a public meeting at the park. The event is aimed at promoting voter awareness and encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote.