Snooping Case: Telangana HC Dismisses Bail Plea of Four Former Cops

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed the bail petitions filed by four police officers in connection with the phone tapping cases.

Hyderabad police had opposed the bail petitions of D. Praneeth Rao, N. Bhujanga Rao, M. Tirupatanna and P. Radha Kishan Rao as the investigation was still underway and the accused could tamper evidence and influence witnesses if the court granted them bail.

The police also informed the court that the key accused in the case was yet to be arrested. The court reserved the judgement to April 26.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy said that the investigation is midway through. He clarified that contrary to media reports, they would now be issuing a red corner notice against former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao. He cautioned that such speculative news would impact investigation.







