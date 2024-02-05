Sneha Society To Celebrate Silver Jubilee In April

Nizamabad: Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction president Dr M. Mahipal said that the non-profit organisation would conduct its silver jubilee celebrations in April, 2024. The organisation has been serving differently-abled children, HIV/AIDS affected and destitute women for the last two decades, he said. Special general body meeting of the Sneha Society was conducted on Sunday at its headquarters in Maruthinagar.

Speaking at the meeting, Mahipal said that with the collective efforts and commitment of the organisers, Sneha Society continued its service-oriented programmes. He called upon its well-wishers to support the organisation financially to expand its services to the needy. Sneha Society vice president Dr Savitha Rani, secretary Dr S. Siddaiah and others were present.