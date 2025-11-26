Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Remains Postponed Despite Father’s Discharge

The much-anticipated wedding of Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal remains postponed indefinitely, even as her father Shrinivas Mandhana has been discharged from hospital and is now stable, officials close to the family confirmed.

The ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on November 23 in Sangli, was postponed hours before guests and teammates gathered, after Shrinivas experienced chest discomfort and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors later clarified that while the symptoms initially resembled a cardiac episode, tests ruled out blockages and confirmed angina, requiring brief medical supervision.

Since his discharge, the family has maintained silence and has not announced a revised wedding date.

Adding to the speculation, Mandhana, Muchhal, and several players from the Indian women’s cricket team — including those who attended pre-wedding functions — have deleted all photos, reels and videos related to the celebrations from Instagram and other social media platforms.

Reports indicate that wedding events, including a mehendi ceremony and intimate celebrations, had taken place earlier in the week, and some snippets briefly circulated online before being removed. Fans who noticed the sudden disappearance flooded social media with queries, expressing concern and curiosity.

While neither family has issued a formal statement, sources say the decision to postpone was made solely due to health concerns and not due to personal differences.

Mandhana, one of India’s most recognised athletes, recently starred in India’s home series and is expected to resume cricketing commitments once family matters settle. Muchhal, brother of singer Palak Muchhal, is known for his work in Hindi and regional cinema.

As of now, the couple’s wedding plans remain paused, and a new date is expected to be announced only after the family is prepared to resume celebrations.