It seemed to be a day of BJP lawmakers from UP throwing gauntlet at INDIA Alliance leaders daring them to contest and win upcoming Lok Sabha elections from their supposedly strongholds and family bastions in UP.

Ex IPS officer turned BJP Lawmaker, Asim Arun while addressing the media persons in Agra on Thursday, accused the two key leaders of INDIA Alliance of trying to divide the nation on caste lines for their political gains. Speaking to media on the sidelines of ongoing BJP Scheduled Caste conference in Agra, Arun who holds the social welfare portfolio in the Yogi cabinet, challenged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Kannauj. He alleged that Mr Yadav lacks the confidence to contest and win as he is aware that PDA (Backward Castes, Scheduled Castes & Minorities) factor coined by him is finding no takers among the voters in UP. Even pre poll alliance of Congress and SP is futile as voters on all 80 seats in UP have decided to support BJP led NDA alliance.

Smriti Irani the sitting MP from Amethi, reacting to the speculation that Rahul Gandhi might be fielded by Congress from both Amethi and Wayanad, stated that Gandhi family and Congress claim that Amethi is the family bastion. Then why are they delaying the announcement of their candidate from the seat. If they have the confidence of winning the seat, why does not Rahul Gandhi contest only from Amethi and without Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav’s support. It will reveal the truth that Amethi is no longer Gandhi family bastion. In 2019 elections Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi, three term MP by a margin of nearly fifty thousand votes.