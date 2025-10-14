Smaller NDA Parties Feel Left Out in Pact

New Delhi:Unhappy over the seat distribution formula among the ruling NDA in Bihar, smaller allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha have expressed their resentment over the allocation of seats. Both outfits have been allotted six seats each. Meanwhile, the senior partners -- JD(U) and BJP -- held a deliberation on Monday in Patna to thrash out, among other things, Assembly seats that they plan to swap or give up in favour of their smaller allies in the poll-going state.

The ruling NDA on Sunday had announced seat-sharing for the elections to the 243-member Assembly, with the JD(U) and the BJP deciding to contest 101 constituencies each, and leaving the rest for smaller allies. Union minister Chirag Paswan will field candidates of his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 29 seats.



Commenting on the seat-sharing arrangements, Mr Manjhi told reporters on Sunday: “What the high command has decided, we have accepted. But by giving us just six seats, they have underestimated us. It may cost the NDA in the elections.”



Similarly, Mr Kushwaha, in a late-night post on X, addressed his party workers after the seat-sharing deal was announced, and wrote: “Dear friends/colleagues, I seek your forgiveness. The number of seats we got is not as per your expectations. I understand that this decision will hurt those colleagues who aspired to be candidates of our party.”



“Today, in many homes, food might not have been cooked. However, I am sure you all understand the constraints and limitations of both me and the party. I humbly request you to let the anger subside, and then you will yourself realise how appropriate or inappropriate the decision is. Time will tell the rest,” he added.



Mr Manjhi, who had been insisting on “at least 15 seats” on the grounds that he needed to win eight for his party to get “recognised”, left for Patna just before the formula was announced in the national capital, but stopped short of coming out in revolt. This is the first time that the two top constituents of the NDA in the state are contesting an equal number of seats.



After the JD(U) and BJP leaders’ meeting in Patna, state minister and BJP leader Nitin Nabin downplayed the outbursts of Mr Manjhi, saying: “There is no bitterness anywhere. All is well and all constituents are now busy finalising candidates so that they could file their nomination papers at the earliest.”

