Small film makers requests Revanth to start govt-backed OTT platform

Accusing step-motherly treatment by Tollywood bigwigs, small-budget film makers in the Telugu film industry have asked the Telangana government to take an initiative to start a new Over-the-top (OTT) platform, which can allow them to release their movies to a vastly large audience.London Ganesh, a non-resident Indian who has been producing movies since 2013, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during his recent meeting with the Telugu diaspora in London on January 19 and submitted a representation on this issue.Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ganesh said, “In the last 11 years, I realised that there is little scope for small budget movies to flourish in this film industry. I produced five movies, but only one is ready for the censor.”“If the theatres are not available, our movies are confined to shelves. Privately run OTT platforms don’t even consider the small-budget movies or those made on social awareness. If the government comes up with its own OTT platform, it will facilitate creative cinema, where the socially relevant content could be encouraged. The OTT will have a wider audience base and the industry can tap new talent, who don't have backing from the industry bigwigs.”Y.J. Ram Babu, an Telugu cinema analyst and film historian, said, “The bigwigs of the Telugu film industry are focused on their own well-being. The government should come forward to uplift the industry.”“If the government wants to do any good to the cinema, they should adopt revolutionary and innovative ideas, which allows the industry to create novel content on social causes. The government promoted OTT platform can bring life to small budget cinema, by guaranteeing minimum fund flow to the film producer.”Claiming that the small budget movies brought out talents like Nani, Ravi Teja, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Vijaya Devarakonda, Ajay Gosh and directors like Maruthi, Tarun Bhasker, Sai Rajesh, he said the government backed OTT platform can also bring out new talent, who never get a chance in the big budget movies.