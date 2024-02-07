Sloth Bear Stays into Manakondur, Rescued by Foresters

Karimnagar: A sloth bear strayed into the village of Manakondur from the nearby hillocks in the early hours of Tuesday was rescued by the forest department officials after four hours of rescue operation without incident in the Karimnagar district.

As it was chased by the stray dogs in the village, the terrified wild animal climbed up a neem tree. Then, the villagers informed the police, who along with forest officials reached the spot.

District forest officer Balamani, along with her staff, rushed to the village and cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue operation and sought help from Warangal forest officials to trap the fully-grown bear after.

However, the bear suddenly jumped off the tree and sneaked into the nearby bushes at the Manakondur lake. Then the forest officials tranquillised the wild animal and trapped it after a strenuous rescue operation that lasted for more than four hours.

After keeping it in observation for an hour, the forest officials shifted the bear to the Zoological Park in Warangal.

Last year, a bear entered the residential areas of Razvi Chaman, Rekurthy Nagar areas and Bommakal village and created panic among the locals. However, the forest department trapped it and shifted it to the zoo park in Warangal.