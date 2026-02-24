India Salary Hikes Projected at 9.1pc in 2026: Aon Survey

Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm, projects that salaries in India will increase by 9.1 percent in 2026, according to its Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2025-26 India. Now in its 32nd edition, the survey is one of India’s most comprehensive rewards studies, analysing data from more than 1,400 organisations across 45 industries.

The projected 9.1 percent increase reflects a slight uptick from the actual 8.9 percent increase recorded in 2025, signalling sustained salary movement. Salary increases are projected to vary by industry, with the real estate and infrastructure sectors and non- banking financial companies (NBFCs) expected to deliver the highest salary growth in 2026. The automotive and vehicle manufacturing, engineering design services, engineering and manufacturing and the retail sectors are also projected to offer slightly higher-than-average salary hikes. These trends underscore that employers in India are focusing on strengthening technology, engineering and customer- facing capabilities as organisations compete for specialised talent in an evolving market environment.

“India is entering the next phase of its growth story on a stronger macro foundation,” said Roopank Chaudhary, partner and rewards consulting leader, Talent Solutions, India, for Aon. “Resilient domestic demand, moderating inflation and new trade agreements are contributing to a positive medium‑term outlook, even as firms navigate geopolitical uncertainty. Stronger salary growth in sectors such as real estate, NBFCs and manufacturing underscores employers’ intent to invest in critical talent while building more sustainable compensation strategies.”