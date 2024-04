Hyderabad: The family of slain jawan, Yadaiah, met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday to convey their gratitude for his assistance.



Yadaiah's wife, Sumathamma, has been offered employment and allocated 5 acres of land by the government of Telangana.



Yadaiah was killed in militants attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2013.