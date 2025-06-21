Slain Honeymooner’s Kin Seek Narco Test of His Widow Sonam

Bhopal: Kin of Raja Raghuvanshi, killed allegedly by his wife Sonam during their honeymoon in Shillong in Meghalaya, on Friday demanded her narco test to uncover the motive and the conspirators in the murder case.

Vipin Raghuvamsi, brother of slain Raja, said a narco test on Sonam could only bring to surface the real conspirators as well as the motive in the murder case.

“The murder seems to be still shrouded in mystery and it appears some more people are involved in the case. A narco test on Sonam can alone uncover the plot and the conspirators in the murder case”, he told the media.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) of Meghalaya police continued its investigation in the case in Indore for the fourth day on Friday.

Sources said the SIT questioned several people related directly or indirectly to the case.

The SIT has so far interrogated no less than two dozen people in Indore in connection with the incident.

The SIT has earlier interrogated father, mother and brother of Sonam in their house in Indore and visited their plywood manufacturing unit and offices in the city where Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, another prime accused in the murder, worked.

Raja and Sonam got married on May 11 in Indore and left for North East on May 20 for their honeymoon.

Three days later on May 23, they went missing.

Raja’s body was found near a waterfall in Shillong on June two, while Sonam resurfaced at a restaurant on the intervening night of June eight-nine.

Sonam, Raja Kushwaha and three hitmen, Vishal Chouhan, Akash Raghuvamsi and Anand Kurmi, were arrested in connection with the murder.