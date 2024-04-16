Sklm YSRC leader Srikanth quits party, likely to join TD

Visakhapatnam: The ruling YSRC suffered a minor setback as Duvvada Srikanth, a senior leader in Palasa of Srikakulam district, and his wife Duvvada Jayasri, resigned from the party and nominated posts.



Srikanth is the younger brother of Duvvada Srinivas, the YSRC MLA candidate from Tekkali. Jayasri is director of Kalinga Corporation. Local leaders said it was a setback for the ruling party when the elections were less than a month away.

“Srikanth has influence among voters in Palasa where minister for fisheries Dr Seedari Appalaraju is contesting against TD leader Gouthu Sirisha,” a party source said. Srikanth told reporters that he had worked for YSRC party for the last 11 years but did not get proper recognition.

In addition, he was offended many a times which made him to quit the party. Sources said Srikanth would be joining TD in the presence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu during his public meeting in Srikakulam.