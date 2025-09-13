Six Workers Dead In WB Quarry Cave-In

Kolkata: At least six workers died while five others were injured in an accident at a stone quarry in Birbhum of West Bengal on Friday afternoon. All of them got trapped under a huge chunk of earth that had caved in at the quarry.

The cave-in occurred between 2 pm and 2.30 pm following a blast that is routinely carried out in the quarry at Bahadurpur in Nalhati for mining. The round of the blasts is twice a day, the first in the morning while the second in the afternoon, according to sources.

Four among the six deceased were identified as Samiul Sheikh (24), Hazrat Ali (24), Lalbabu Sheikh (24) and Rathu Mondal (30). All of them were from Nalhati. Identification of the remaining victims is under process. The bodies of the six were taken out by other workers.

The five injured were rushed to Rampurhat State General Hospital. One of them was later shifted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated.