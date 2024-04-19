Six Sons, Two Daughters of Ex-CMs in AP Election Fray

Vijayawada: The sons of at least six former chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh are in the 2024 election fray for the Assembly and Lok Sabha fights this time. Daughters of two former CMs are also testing their luck.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is in the fray from Pulivendula, continuing the legacy of his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. Jagan’s sister Y.S. Sharmila is contesting the Kadapa Parliament seat on a Congress ticket.

Former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao’s daughter Daggubati Purandeswari as BJP state president is contesting from Rajamahendravaram. NTR’s son Balakrishna is in the fray for the Hindupur Assembly seat. Ex-CM, Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh is in the Assembly fray in Mangalagiri.



Former CM Nadendla Bhaskar Rao’s son Nadendla Manohar is fighting the Assembly poll from Tenali on a Jana Sena ticket.



Ex-CM Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy’s son Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy will be contesting the Assembly poll from Dhone constituency. Former CM N. Janardhan Reddy’s son N. Ramkumar Reddy will be testing his political fortunes from the Venkatagiri Assembly constituency on the YSRC ticket.



Political heirs like former MLA Kurugundla Ramakrishna's daughter Lakshmipriya is in the fray in Venkatagiri. Vijayashree, daughter of former minister Nelawala Subrahmanyam, is testing her luck on behalf of TD in Sullurpet.



Former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy's daughter-in-law Palle Sindhura is TD nominee for Puttaparthi. Ex- MLA Shilpa Mohan Reddy's son Shilpa Ravi is contesting on behalf of the YSRC in Nandyala. Ex-minister Bhuma Nagi Reddy's daughter Bhuma Akhilapriya is contesting the polls in Allagadda.