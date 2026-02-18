Six Odisha Migrants Stranded In Thailand Allege Wage Denial, Seek Government Intervention

Bhubaneswar: Six migrant workers from Odisha are stranded in Thailand, alleging months of unpaid wages, intimidation by their employer and worsening food shortages, and have appealed to the state authorities for urgent rescue and repatriation.

The workers — all in their early twenties and hailing from Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts — travelled to Thailand in August last year after being promised jobs at a plywood manufacturing unit. They now claim they have not been paid for three to four months despite continuing to work, leaving them without savings or the means to return home.

In video messages sent to their families and local contacts in Odisha, the workers alleged that their employer threatened them when they demanded their pending salaries. They said the situation has deteriorated further over the past week, with the mess facility at their accommodation reportedly stopping food supply for several days.

“We have been working here for six months, but I have not received my salary for the last three months. Whenever we ask for payment, the owner threatens us by saying he will call the police. We request the government to help us return safely,” one worker said in the message.

Another worker alleged that the recruiters had promised a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 along with free lodging and meals.

“We came here believing their assurances. Now we have no money, no food and no way to return. We are requesting immediate help,” he said.

The stranded workers said they cannot arrange tickets on their own and are dependent on official intervention. Families of the workers have urged the Government of Odisha to coordinate with Indian diplomatic authorities in Thailand to secure their wages and ensure their safe return.

No official statement had been issued by the state government at the time of publication.