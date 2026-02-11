Six-Member Panel To Probe ICU Fall Incident At SCB Medical College

Bhubaneswar: Authorities at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have constituted a six-member inquiry committee after a woman patient reportedly fell from a bed in the Medicine intensive care unit (ICU) a couple of days ago, triggering concerns over patient safety and adherence to hospital protocol.

According to official sources, the hospital administration has directed the panel to conduct a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and submit its report at the earliest. Professor Dr Saroj Tripathy, Head of the Department of Medicine, is heading the committee.

The panel comprises two associate professors and two assistant professors, who have been tasked with examining all aspects of the case, including supervision, safety safeguards and compliance with ICU procedures.

In a parallel administrative action, six nursing staff posted in the Medicine ICU were removed from duty on Wednesday. The ICU in-charge has also been relieved of responsibilities. Professor Dr Jayant Panda of the Medicine department has been assigned additional charge of the unit.

Hospital authorities said further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. The incident has sparked fresh debate over patient monitoring standards and accountability in critical care units at one of Odisha’s premier government-run medical institutions.

Video footage circulating on social media appears to show the side railing of a hospital bed collapsing, after which the patient falls to the floor while undergoing treatment. The incident has raised questions about monitoring protocols in the ICU, where attendants are not permitted to remain with patients.