Six Kuki-Zo MLAs Attend Budget Session of Manipur Assembly Through Video Conference

Guwahati: In a significant development six of the nine Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs on Monday attended the budget session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly virtually. A TV screen inside the floor of the assembly displayed the attendance of the six tribal MLAs live. Those Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs who attended the first day of the session include deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen, and MLAs LM Khaute of Churachandpur, Letzamang Haokip of Henglep, Ngursanglur Sanate of Tipaimukh, Kimneo Haokip Hansing of Saikul (ST) and Haokholet Kipgen of Saitu (ST) assembly constituency.

Members cutting across party lines have expressed their deepest and profound sorrow to the demise of several national and state leaders.

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said that attendance of the assembly session by the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs is a positive step towards the normalisation of the current situation in the state. He added that this is a good beginning and everyone should encourage it.

Speaker of State Assembly Thokchom Satyabrata Singh also welcomed the six Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs attending the first day of the budget session. He also expressed satisfaction over the participation of three Kuki-Zo MLAs in the trust vote on February 5.

Meanwhile, official sources said that the state government had made elaborate arrangements for the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs to participate in the budget session through video conference. Preparations were made at NIC Kangpokpi, NIC Churachandpur, Manipur Bhawan Guwahati and New Delhi to enable the tribal MLAs attend the assembly session.