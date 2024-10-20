Six IndiGo Flights Receive Bomb Threats

Hyderabad: Six IndiGo flights received bomb threats on Sunday and the airline has issued statements.



The airline in the statements said, "The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines."



The six IndiGo flights that received threats are 6E 58 flight operating from Jeddah to Mumbai, 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, 6E 11 Delhi to Istanbul flight, 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 133 flight from Pune to Jodhpur and 6E 112 from Goa to Ahmedabad.