Six Forest Staff Suspended For Negligence

Adilabad: Forest authorities have suspended six of their staff in three districts for being negligent in controlling teak smuggling in Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Kaleshwar zone CF Shantharam, Basar CF Sharavan and Nirmal DFO Ramakrishna issued the suspension orders. The suspended staff include section and beat officers from Nirmal, Mancherial and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts.





Officials identified them as Kawal forest section officer Afzal Khan and beat officer Sridhar, Islampur West section officer Vinay Kumar and beat officer Imran, and Islampur East section officer Ravi Kumar and beat officer Bhumesh.