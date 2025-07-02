Six Booked for Threatening Principal Over Hijab Ban in Maharashtra College

A case of criminal intimidation has been registered here against six unidentified persons for allegedly threatening the principal of a local engineering college for `not allowing' girls to wear the hijab.College authorities denied that there was any such ban, stating that restrictions were imposed only during examinations.

The incident took place at the People's Education Society's (PES) Engineering College on Monday, following which principal Abhijit Wadekar lodged a complaint at the Cantonment police station, said a police official. A group of six men entered the college around 1.45 pm while examinations were underway, and asked him "why do you not allow our people to wear hijab", the complainant claimed.

They also allegedly used swear-words and threatened him while shouting slogans. A case was registered on Tuesday under BNS sections 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 333 (trespass), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 351 (criminal intimidation), the police official said, adding that probe was underway.

Wadekar told reporters on Wednesday that hijab is allowed at the college. "We allow it. But students are expected to keep their face visible when they sit for examination," he clarified.