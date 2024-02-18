Six Bharosa Centres Come up in Nirmal

Hyderabad: The state women safety wing opened six ‘Bharosa centres’ in Nirmal district on Sunday, taking the total number to 26. According to plans, the centres, which are operating from rented premises, will be shifted to a building with modern facilities, to be built using corporate social responsibility funding.

The inaugural event was attended Shikha Goel, additional director general, Nirmal Sessions Judge A. Karnakumar and district police superintendent G. Janaki Sharmila.

The Bharosa centres provide specialised assistance to victims, with a focus on addressing contemporary forms of crime against women and children. Since their establishment, Bharosa centres have handled 4,782 Pocso Act cases regarding crimes against minors and 1,163 rape cases, said a press release.