Six Attempts for UPSC Excessive, Says Former RBI Governor Subbarao

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has criticized the UPSC Civil Services exam, which allows six attempts between the ages of 21 and 32, calling it counterproductive and overly demanding.





Reduce Attempts and Age Limit

Subbarao proposes limiting attempts to three and lowering the upper age limit to 27, arguing that multiple attempts favor exam technique mastery over administrative potential. “Six chances reward coaching-driven tactics, not merit,” he said, noting flaws in candidate selection.





Psychological Toll on Aspirants

Subbarao highlighted the mental burden on aspirants, driven by family pressure and societal expectations. Many persist due to the ‘sunk cost fallacy,’ believing they’ve invested too much to quit, wasting their productive years.





Mid-Career Entry for Professionals

He recommends a permanent annual entry route into the IAS for professionals aged 40–42, bringing experience and fresh ideas to governance, unlike the current ad-hoc lateral entry system.





Modernise Youth Recruitment

While supporting youth recruitment for their enthusiasm, Subbarao calls for a sharper, modernized process. Reflecting on his 1970s experience with two attempts, he urges reforms to prevent wasting young potential, with lakhs preparing but only hundreds succeeding.





Written by: Prabhash Kumar, University of Hyderabad, Intern.