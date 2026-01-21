Situation in Kokrajhar Limping Back to Normal, No Fresh Violence, Army Carry Out Flag March As over 1200 Displaced in Violence

Guwahati: The situation in trouble-torn Kokrajhar has started limping back to normal with the Indian army and security forces carrying out flag marches in vulnerable areas on Wednesday.

Police said that the death toll in Kokrajhar violence has increased to two with one Adivasi youth who was injured in the road accident succumbing to injury in the hospital.

Admitting that situation was still tense buit under control, security sources said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS have been in force in Kokrajhar district since Tuesday, while the government has also temporarily suspended mobile internet services in Kokrajhar and the adjoining Chirang district.

Four columns of the Army, along with Rapid Action Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Assam Police personnel, have been deployed to the trouble-torn areas.

Pointing out that the Army was staging a flag march, security sources said that the district administration has set up four to five relief camps where people from both communities are taking shelter. They left their homes fearing backlashes after the violence broke out, security sources said.

Informing that the administration has taken confidence building measures by motivating the civil society groups for holding peace committee meetings the IGP (Law & Order) Mr. Akhilesh Kumar Singh,said that security had been provided at the relief camps. “We have taken some confidence-building measures. We will have a meeting today with everyone,” he said.

Stating that normalcy has been more or less restored, he urged people to keep faith in the administration and not believe in rumours. He warned that rumour-mongers would be punished if they did not stop such activities.

Informing that administration has already set up five relief camps so fa, security sources said

that the Karigaon ME High School, which has been turned into a temporary shelter, is currently housing 463 inmates. A pregnant inmate there also gave birth to a girl child, with concerns rising over the health of both mother and child.

The authorities said that at least 1200 people have been displaced in the violence that rocked Western Assam on Tuesday. The district administration has stepped up steps to facilitate food and warm clothes for those displaced.