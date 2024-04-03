Sitting MLA Arthur, Sailajanath figure in Congress latest list

Visakhapatnam: A sitting MLA and former ministers and MLAs are among the 114 names released by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday.

Prominent among them is Sake Sailajanath who is contesting from Singanamala (SC) constituency. He had been elected as MLA twice in 2004 and 2009 from the same constituency. He became minister for primary education in Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s government. He was also the AP Congress Committee president from January 2022 to December 2023.

The other important person to figure in the list is Thoguru Arthur, sitting YSRC MLA from Nandikotkur Assembly constituency in Nandyal district. The former marshal of AP Assembly had been denied the ticket. Following this, he joined the Congress last month in the presence of APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila.

Sheik Mastan Valli will be contesting from Guntur East. He got elected on the Congress ticket in 2009. From 2011 to 2013, he had been the chairman of the Assembly’s committee on welfare of minorities.

D.Y. Das, who was MLA of Pamarru (SC) in 2009, will be contesting from the same constituency.

In north Andhra, the Palasa ticket has been allotted to Majji Trinadh Babu, son of former PCC president and MLA Majji Tulasi Das and younger brother of Majji Sarada. A former regional manager of APSRTC, Trinadh Babu had joined the Congress in March this year after personally meeting PCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy.