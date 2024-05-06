Sitting MLA Adeep hoping for a historic shift in Pendurthi

Visakhapatnam: Pendurthi assembly constituency in the neighbourhood of Visakhapatnam city has a 46-year history of denying a second term to the MLA who has represented it.







However, Annamreddy Adeep Raj, the incumbent MLA representing YSRC, appears poised to make a record.Situated partially in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts of Andhra Pradesh, Pendurthi assembly constituency holds a unique distinction in the political landscape of the state. It hassteadfastly adhered to the tradition of never re-electing a candidate for a second term, making the constituency a captivating subject of political analysis and speculation.As a first-time MLA, Adeep Raj defeated senior TD leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy by a significant margin of 28,860 votes in 2019 elections.He will be facing Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, whose political journey includes being elected as an MLA from Pendurthi as the Praja Rajyam Party candidate in 2009. He subsequently switched to Telugu Desam Party in 2019, then to YSRC in 2021, before aligning with the Jana Sena Party in July 2023.Over the years, Pendurthi has witnessed the rise and fall of several political heavyweights, yet none has managed to secure a second term, a testament to the electorate's penchant for change and dynamism.Pendurthi assembly constituency boasts of a diverse demographic profile, with Kapu and Velama communities wielding significant influence. Additionally, it has a sizeable population of scheduled caste (SC) and backward class (BC) voters, underscoring the constituency's electoral dynamics.While Kapu candidates have won the seat four times, candidates from the Gavara and Velama communities have each secured victories twice.Total voters: 3,05,177Male: 1,51,445Female: 1,53,727Transgender: 5