Anubhav Mohanty, a sitting Lok Sabha member from Odisha’s Kendrapara parliamentary constituency, on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. He was welcomed to the saffron fold by the party’s National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and other senior leaders.

Anubhav parted ways with the BJD on March 30. In his resignation letter to the BJD supremo, he wrote, “I have been grappling with undisclosed concerns that made me feel suffocated over the past four years.”

The lawmaker, who is also an Ollywood Superstar, joins the league of several other top Odia actors who joined the BJP recently. Earlier, Odia cine actors Siddhant Mohapatra, Arindam Ray and Akash Das Nayak had quit BJD and joined the BJP.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we have supported many Bills in the interest of the nation. Be it Triple Talaq or Article 370, I felt proud to witness such historic events. I want all youths to join BJP to take the country forward,” said Anubhav.

According to the lawmaker, India will become the best country in the world in the next five to ten years under the leadership of PM Modi.

“There is nothing greater than our country. Hence, we all should work unitedly towards the development of the country,” he added.

Anubhav Mohanty was once one of the star campaigners of the ruling BJD in Odisha.

The BJD had attracted almost all top Odia cine actors to its fold on the eve of 2019 elections. These leaders’ massive campaigning across the state helped the party win 113 of 147 assembly seats and 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha berths.

The BJD is now left with only two top cine actors – Kuna Tripathy and Muna Khan.