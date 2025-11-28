Sitharaman: 8.2% GDP Shows Robust Growth Driven by Reforms, Consumption

According to the government official data, the economy grew by a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent, a six-quarter high, as increased factory production in anticipation of a consumption boost from the GST rate cut helped offset deceleration in farm output. The finance minister also said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government is committed to sustaining this growth momentum and advancing reforms that support long-term economic growth.

“The GDP estimates released today shows the robust economic growth and momentum of the Indian economy. With a Real GDP growth rate of 8.2 per cent for Q2 - FY 2025-26 (July-Sept), India is the world's fastest growing major economy,” Sitharaman said in a post on X.

In the current financial year, real GDP has registered an 8 per cent growth rate in the first half of fiscal 2025-26. “The growth has been driven by sustained fiscal consolidation, targeted public investment, and various reforms that have strengthened productivity and improved ease of doing business,” the finance minister said.