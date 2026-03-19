SIT to Probe Nashik Godman Exploitation Case

Mumbai:The Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by senior woman IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, to probe the Nashik godman Ashok Kharat case, which has exposed alleged exploitation under the guise of superstition.

Sources said Kharat had approached the police in 2025 with an extortion complaint, but the subsequent probe revealed allegations of sexual exploitation of female followers. Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said devotees should not be held responsible for Kharat’s actions, describing him as a “fraudulent sadhu” and calling for strict action.



Kharat’s arrest has triggered political ripples in the state, given his alleged links to prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, and NCP leader and Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar.



A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kharat had filed a complaint alleging extortion through threats of releasing videos. “During the investigation, it emerged that the self-proclaimed godman was sexually exploiting women devotees. After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was apprised of the matter, he directed the police to take stern action,” the official said, adding that the Chief Minister had also spoken to the Director General of Police.



Nashik Police have recovered several video clips and other incriminating evidence. A 35-year-old woman had lodged a rape complaint against Kharat, also known as ‘Captain’, at Sarkarwada police station, following which he was arrested on Tuesday night. He is currently in police custody.



According to the FIR, the alleged exploitation was not limited to a single victim. Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer who referred to himself as ‘Captain’, allegedly lured women to his office with promises of resolving personal issues. Police said he would administer intoxicants and intimidate victims by invoking fears of death or occult practices before sexually assaulting them.



Investigators have also found that hidden CCTV cameras were installed in his office. A pen drive recovered during the probe reportedly contains video clips involving 58 women.



The SIT, headed by Satpute, began a detailed investigation and interrogated Kharat for several hours on Thursday.



Meanwhile, NCP leader Rupali Thombre has demanded the resignation of Rupali Chakankar from the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission, alleging that her position could influence the investigation. “She should step down to ensure a fair probe,” Ms Thombre said.

